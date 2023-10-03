How Castlevania: Nocturne Sets Up Season 2

Castlevania: Nocturne has yet to announce a potential Season 2 in the works with Netflix, but here's how the debut run of the series sets the stage for what's coming next in a new wave of episodes! The Castlevania Universe expanded with a new series set 300 years after the events of the original four season run of Castlevania. Following a new member of the Belmont bloodline, Richter, and set during the era of the French Revolution, there are a lot of moving pieces put in place that don't all come together by the time the season comes to an end.

Castlevania: Nocturne ends on a massive cliffhanger that sees Richter, Maria, Annette, and their newest ally Mizrak are retreating from the battle against Erzsebet. The Vampire Messiah has gotten stronger than ever, but the final moments of the final episode of the season reveals a surprising ally making their return to the franchise. Alucard makes his shocking return to the series for a big save, and now the series has set the stage for Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2.

Will Castlevania: Nocturne Get a Season 2?

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 has yet to be announced by Netflix, but the first season ends on such a cliffhanger that it really needs to at least finish out its story with another batch of episodes. The first season ends with Alucard immediately defeating Drolta with a single strike, and he's getting up to speed on the newest threat. Erzsebet is now in complete control, and even turned Tera into a vampire (as she sacrificed herself to save Maria from the same fate).

This is far from the end of the fight, but it seems like the way that fight will take shape is still very much in question as well. Alucard's only one of the mystery factors leading into the future, as well as Richter as he was just starting to tap into the real power of his Belmont roots. As for how Annette and Maria factor into things, it's all still very much up in the air. Thankfully there's plenty of time to rewatch the first season streaming with Netflix.

