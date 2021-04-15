Castlevania Fans Are Dying To Sink Their Teeth Into Season Four

The fourth season of Castlevania's release date reveal might be nigh, following the arrival of the Netflix Original Anime series' new poster, and fans of one of the most popular animated series on the streaming service today cannot wait to re-enter the world of Trevor Belmont, Sypha, and Alucard. Though Dracula was killed in the season two finale, the animated series has continued by exploring a world where there is no lord of the vampires, and various factions are attempting to fill the power vacuum left in Dracula's wake, which are sure to play a major factor in the next season.

The video game adaptation has decided to weave an original story that takes countless elements from the Castlevania video game series, and it seems as if the poster is continuing this trend as fans have seen a familiar shield of Alucard's that first appeared in Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. As the armies of Carmilla and her sisters, and the Devil Forger Isaac, grow over time, it's clear that Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard are going to have some serious fights on their hands when Netflix's anime series returns.

