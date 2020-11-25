Castlevania Season 4 Reveals First Images

✖

Castlevania from Netflix is one of the biggest original series that the streaming service has ever released, adapting the story line from the video games and following the story of the vampire hunters in Trevor Belmont, Sypha, and Alucard in a world where Dracula is no longer a threat and the first images for season four have been revealed! Though we have yet to receive a release date for the fourth season of the animated supernatural tales, these images shared by the fine folks at Powerhouse Animation show that the production of the next arc is well under way!

Powerhouse Animation has given fans one of the best video game adaptations to ever be brought to life with their animated series of Castlevania, with its third season giving us a world where Dracula has been eliminated. However, with the lord of the vampires now dead, a power vacuum has been created and the likes of the vampire Carmilla and her sisters are looking to take the crown for themselves, while the devil forger Isaac is attempting to eliminate mankind for their perceived sins. As Trevor and Sypha have split from Alucard, the trio faced unique threats in the latest season while the fourth story arc was confirmed shortly following the conclusion of the latest season.

Powerhouse Animation Director, Samuel Deets, shared the first two images from the fourth season of Castlevania, taking a new look at Trevor and Sypha, who attempted to stop the cult of Dracula from opening a portal to the underworld and unleash a torrent of demons on upon the world:

Just finished an incredible episode of Castlevania! I'm so proud of the whole team, I teared up! 😭 S4 is turning out PHENOMENAL! As a little gift for Thanksgiving...Here's a couple screenshots from s4.... 👀✨ pic.twitter.com/gZJn6WDoLG — Samuel Deats (@SamuelDeats) November 25, 2020

Powerhouse recently released a new series onto Netflix called Blood of Zeus, which takes their stylish animation and brings to life a mythological tale that attempts to hit the high standard that was set by their work on the adventures of the Belmont Clan.

What do you think of these first two images from Season Four of Castlevania? Do you think we'll see the return of Dracula in the next story arc?