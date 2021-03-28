Castlevania Season 3 Hits Blu-ray and DVD

✖

Castlevania has easily become one of the biggest original animated series on the streaming platform of Netflix, and fans can now have the opportunity to physically own the latest season of the show that follows Trevor Belmont and his fellow vampire slayers in a world without Dracula. Though a fourth season has been confirmed for this Netflix original series, details about the next chapter in this video game adaptation have been surprisingly sparse, though you can bet that anime fans are waiting to hear when we'll see the return of the most popular vampire hunters on the platform.

The third season, as mentioned earlier, followed Trevor and Sypha navigating a world without Dracula, while still running into plenty of supernatural threats along the way. On the flip side, Alucard, the son of Dracula, had problems of his own as he attempted to find a path for himself in life with his father now deceased. Though Alucard has to deal with physical threats, perhaps the biggest threat to the "dhampir" is the slow realization that without his father, he might slowly be following in his father's footsteps. Though the lord of the vampires might be gone, the power vacuum left in his wake might be far worse.

Viz Media shared a brand new trailer to celebrate the new physical release that continues the story of Castlevania, showing us how the supernatural world continues with new threats in the form of Carmilla and her sisters, as well as the Devil Forger, Isaac, who is hoping to avenge the loss of his mentor by forging an army of his own:

The vampiric saga continues in Season 3 of #Castlevania. Now available on Blu-ray/Digital! pic.twitter.com/NGcPA560UE — VIZ (@VIZMedia) March 23, 2021

Powerhouse Animation, the studio responsible for this animated adaptation, has had a proven track record on Netflix, not only with Castlevania but with last year's Blood of Zeus. Aside from the upcoming fourth season of Castlevania, fans can also expect to see Powerhouse lend their talents to Masters of the Universe: Revelations and the King Kong animated series, Skull Island. Needless to say, it seems as if Netflix isn't stopping their journey into original animated series any time soon.

Will you be picking up this physical release for Castlevania's third season? What do you expect for season four of the Belmont Clan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of vampire slayers.