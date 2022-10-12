Chainsaw Man Teases a Fan-Favorite Devil in First Episode

This is now Chainsaw Man's world, and we are all just living in it. After more than a year of waiting, the series dropped its big anime this week, and the premiere blew expectations away. Fans all over the globe are now tuning into episode one, and of course, they are breaking down the premiere as best as possible. And if you missed it, well – episode one threw fans some crumbs about the Angel Devil once or twice.

If you watched the opening for Chainsaw Man, you will have noticed the figure in two scenes. As you can see below, a detailed shot of the Angel Devil was shown towards the beginning, but the character's face never left the ground. Their features were only seen later in the anime when Denji and his gang go to the movies. Hidden in the background, fans could spot the Angel Devil at the movies, so it seems the whole crew decided to tune into a blockbuster.

ANGEL DEVIL CRUMBS IN THE OPENING pic.twitter.com/kb3EwvUqIk — rosie (@asakurakii) October 11, 2022

Of course, the premiere itself didn't feature the Angel Devil, and that is for the best. After all, the anime needed to set up Denji's origin story, and his relationship with Pochita came first. We only got a few morsels of Makima along the way, as readers know, it won't be long before the Angel Devil shows up.

After all, the Angel Devil is a Public Safety Devil Hunter, and his androgynous look is hard to miss. Despite being a Devil, the angel's relationship with humanity is often a cordial one, and their feelings towards mankind flip back and forth. Of course, these feelings only become more conflicted as Denji enters the picture, and fans are eager to see how Studio MAPPA handles the character as season one continues.

Have you checked out the first episode of Chainsaw Man? Are you loving the anime so far?