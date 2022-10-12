Chainsaw Man Is Television's Most-Anticipated Show of Fall 2022

Chainsaw Man's first episode has premiered and fans are still reeling when it comes to Denji's story and his transformation into the Chainsaw Devil. While the anime's success was most likely assured thanks in part to the build-up, and overall love surrounding Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga, it would seem that Studio MAPPA's latest offering has become the most anticipated 2022 television series this fall. Making this all the more surprising is that the anime adaptation has claimed the top spot for all television shows across the board.

Chainsaw Man arrived in a crowded anime season, with My Hero Academia, Mobile Suit: Gundam, Mob Psycho 100, Spy x Family, and many other shows making some major comebacks. While the story following the Forgers was able to take the top spot when it came to animes debuting this year, Chainsaw Man will definitely give the espionage story a run for its money.

TV Time shared the breakdown of some of the most anticipated television series of the Fall 2022 season, not just relegated to anime, but all the shows that make up the entertainment landscape, with another anime, Mob Psycho 100, making the list as a returning series:

If you want more insight into the premiere installment that begins Chainsaw Man's story in its anime adaptation, Crunchyroll released an official description for MAPPA's first episode:

"Denji is a teenager with everything stacked against him. He's sold off organs to pay a debt inherited from his long-dead father and works odd jobs to keep the yakuza off his back. And just when things seem like they couldn't get worse, the most dangerous of Denji's gigs—hunting the monstrous devils that menace society—is about to show just how dangerous it can really be."

Chainsaw Man's first season will be made up of twelve episodes, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering the level of animation that is being used to bring Denji's story to life. While MAPPA has its hands full when it comes to this bloody tale, they are also currently working on Attack on Titan's final episodes along with a new series in Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku. While anime fans can expect the Scout Regiment to return next year, Hell's Paradise has yet to reveal its release window.

What do you think of this shocking statistic?