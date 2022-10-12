Chainsaw Man Director Inks Denji Ahead of Episode 2

Before becoming the Chainsaw Man, the young man named Denji was struggling through life. With both his parents dying in his early childhood and saddled with the debt left by his father to the Yakuza, the anime protagonist goes to extremes to stay alive, including selling his own body parts. To help in celebrating the anime adaptation's arrival, Chainsaw Man's director, Ryu Nakayama, took to his social media account to share new art of the main protagonist as he attempts to live a normal life amidst a devil-filled world.

Earlier this week, the first episode of Chainsaw Man arrived, giving countless fans their first look into the world that sprang from the mind of mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto. While the anime series has just begun thanks to the animators at Studio MAPPA, the manga has cleared over one hundred chapters to date, leaving behind its first section and beginning a new story that follows a new protagonist. The War Devil is a far different devil from Pochita, though the nefarious force has struck a similar bargain with new lead Asa Mitaka, a high schooler who made a deal to save her own life but now must hunt the Chainsaw Man as a result.

Ryu Nakayama shared new art to celebrate the arrival of Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation, while also preparing fans for the second installment that will further expand on this supernatural world and, potentially, introduce a number of new characters that spend their lives hunting devils:

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the first episode of Chainsaw Man, Crunchyroll has released an official description for the premiere that shows the brutal and bloody world of devils:

"Denji is a teenager with everything stacked against him. He's sold off organs to pay a debt inherited from his long-dead father and works odd jobs to keep the yakuza off his back. And just when things seem like they couldn't get worse, the most dangerous of Denji's gigs—hunting the monstrous devils that menace society—is about to show just how dangerous it can really be."

What did you think of Chainsaw Man's premiere episode? Do you think Denji's story is set to become the number-one new anime series of 2022? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.