Chainsaw Man Releases Anime Character Designs

Chainsaw Man is getting closer and closer to its full anime debut, and the series has released a full look at its first character designs ahead of the premiere! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series is now one of Shueisha's biggest properties today, and that means the anime adaptation has become the most talked about and highly anticipated new releases of the year overall. It's gotten tough to wait as there have been very few actual looks at the anime in motion, but with its premiere so close now, the series has begun to unleash the fullest looks at the new anime yet.

Alongside the debut of the first fullest trailer for Chainsaw Man's anime, MAPPA also dished details on the four major characters fans will meet in the new series. With Denji, Power, Makima, and Aki Hayakawa all confirmed for the series and revealed in motion through the first trailers, now fans have gotten a much closer look at how their manga selves have been translated to the anime release. With Kazutaka Sugiyama (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) handling the designs, you can check out a close look at them below as spotted by @YourAnimeGuy on Twitter:

Chainsaw Man will be releasing this October, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of this writing. The new anime has previously confirmed that it will be streaming on Crunchyroll when it releases in other territories, so fans around the world will be ready for it as soon as it hits. Ryu Nakayama will be directing the new anime for MAPPA with Hiroshi Seko handling the screenplay, Kazutaka Sugiyama providing the character designs, Tatsuya Yoshihara as action director, Kiyotaka Oshiyama as devil designer, and Kensuke Ushio as composer. The first additions to the main cast have been announced as well with the likes of Kikunosuke Toya as Denji , Tomori Kusonoki as Makima, Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa, and Fairouz Ai as Power.

Chainsaw Man is only one of the major franchises making their anime premiere as part of the jam packed Fall 2022 anime schedule, so where does it currently rank on your must watch new series? Which anime are you most excited to see premiere overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!