Chainsaw Man Announces Contest for an Ultra-Exclusive Early Premiere

Chainsaw Man's anime will be making its highly anticipated premiere later this Fall, but the anime is getting ready with a new contest for an ultra-exclusive early premiere for a few very lucky fans to see it before anyone else. Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series has only gotten bigger among fans since the first part of the series ended in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This means the wait for the anime adaptation has been even tougher as now more fans than ever eagerly wait for its premiere, but a very lucky few will get their chance at it sooner than expected.

Although Chainsaw Man's anime is scheduled to fully premiere some time in October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, the team behind the anime has announced a special contest for the series in which ten (yes, only ten!) fans will be selected and invited to a special early premiere on September 19th. This early premiere will be showcasing the first episode of the series and is promising some "top secret" information that only the ten in attendance will be able to know. It's a contest for fans in Japan, unfortunately, so it's going to be a very tight contest for this one.

It won't be that much longer for everyone else, fortunately, as Chainsaw Man will be releasing this October (though a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of this writing). The new anime has previously confirmed that it will be streaming on Crunchyroll when it releases in other territories too. Ryu Nakayama will be directing the new anime for MAPPA with Hiroshi Seko handling the screenplay, Kazutaka Sugiyama providing the character designs, Tatsuya Yoshihara as action director, Kiyotaka Oshiyama as devil designer, and Kensuke Ushio as composer. Joining the main cast are Kikunosuke Toya as Denji , Tomori Kusonoki as Makima, Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa, and Fairouz Ai as Power.

Chainsaw Man's anime is a part of the huge Fall 2022 anime schedule that includes some major franchises fans have been waiting to see