Chainsaw Man Confirms Release Window

Chainsaw Man has had a strong showing at this year's Crunchyroll Expo, releasing a new trailer for the upcoming anime adaptation. While it's been no secret that the anime from Studio MAPPA would be arriving at some point this year, the new footage has also given fans an idea of when we can expect the series to air on Crunchyroll. As fans reel from the bloody footage of the upcoming television series, it might come as a surprise that the premiere of the animated series that spawned from Tatsuki Fujimoto's mind is only a few weeks away.

Chainsaw Man will be hitting Crunchyroll this October, though a specific release date has yet to be revealed for when the world of devils will arrive. Recently, in Chainsaw Man's manga, the second chapter of the world of devils began, with Denji nowhere to be found and a young high-schooler named Asa Mikata taking his place. Harboring the power of the War Devil, Asa is set on a collision course with the Chainsaw Devil, though the current status of the former protagonist remains a mystery.

If you somehow managed to avoid the new trailer for Chainsaw Man's first season, you can watch it below, with MAPPA using their skills learned from the likes of Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and The God of High School in bringing Denji's story to the masses outside of the manga:

The cast and crew that will be involved with Chainsaw Man's anime include Kikunosuke Toya (Tokyo 24th Ward) as Denji, Tomori Kusunoki (Tiger & Bunny) as Makima, Shogo Sakata (Pokemon & My Hero Academia) as Aki Hayakawa, and Fairouz Ai (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) as Power. Ryū Nakayama (Black Clover and Jujutsu Kaisen) is the anime's director, and Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan) is the scriptwriter.

The official description of Chainsaw Man reads as such from Crunchyroll:

"Denji was a small-time devil hunter just trying to survive in a harsh world. After being killed on a job, he is revived by his pet devil-dog Pochita and becomes something new and dangerous-Chainsaw Man!"

What scenes from the manga can you not wait to see in the anime adaptation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.