Chainsaw Man Director Breaks Silence on Season One Finale

As always, good things must come to an end, and Chainsaw Man proved as much this week. The anime brought season one to a close just after the holiday, and its finale was rather intense. From a big battle to a major character's debut, Chainsaw Man went all out with the season finale, and now the show's director is speaking out on the update.

Over on Twitter, Ryu Nakayama addresses fans with a simple post just after Chainsaw Man closed. It was there the artist thanked fans for their support and credited the MAPPA Studio staff for making the show what we know it.

"This was my first time directing an anime TV series, so I did my best. It's thanks to all the staff that we were able to see our hard work through to the end. Thank you so much, everyone! Thank you for the support," Nakayama wrote.

Of course, Chainsaw Man marks Nakayama's first go at directing a full season straight, but the artist has worked in directing before. In fact, fans will know his work well thanks to Jujutsu Kaisen. Nakayama oversaw direction on episode 19, and he did animation on its TV anime and film. Outside of Jujutsu Kaisen, Nakayama has also done key animation on shows like Black Clover, Kill la Kill, One-Punch Man, and Sword Art Online. So obviously, Nakayama is anything but a rookie in this field.

At this point, we know nothing about the future of Chainsaw Man, but fans are all hoping season two will be announced shortly. The hope is that Nakayama will carry on directing the series given how well his work was received in season one. After all, Chainsaw Man was been lauded as one of the best anime of 2022, and it has plenty more arcs to adapt.

Are you all caught up on Chainsaw Man season one? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.