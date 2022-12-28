Chainsaw Man Finale Gives Fans Tragic Himeno Tribute

Chainsaw Man's anime finale episode paid tribute to Himeno in a way that hit fans deep in the feels – even as it saved the life of her partner and boy crush, Aki Hayakawa. (SPOILERS) Chainsaw Man Episode 12 picked up with a cliffhanger that kept fans sweating, as it looked like villain Akane Sawatari was about to kill Aki with the same Ghost Devil she took from Himeno, after killing her. Instead, Aki turned the tables thanks to a helping hand (quite literally) from Himeno and the Ghost Devil itself!

Sawatari has the Ghost Devil strangling Aki to death when Aki remembers something that Himeno taught him: that the Ghost Devil doesn't have eyes and senses fear – therefore letting go of fear allows him to get close to the Ghost Devil, and kill it without threat.

Aki's memory of Himeno and his zen-like mindstate is achieved when the Ghost Devil holds out a cigarette to him in offering. A touching flashback reveals how Himeno tried to seduce Aki into smoking his first cigarette, only to learn that he was still under the legal age for smoking. Himeno pledged Aki to keep that cigarette and smoke it with her when he came of age. The cigarette Aki gets from the Ghost Devil has "Easy Revenge!" written on it, and he makes good on that message by slaying the Ghost Devil and arresting Sawatari (with a timely assist from Kobeni Higashiyama).

Himeno had made her contract with the Ghost Devil to use one of its many invisible hands in battle, in exchange for one of her eyes. However, when the Tokyo Devil Hunters were ambushed by the Gun Devil's gang, and Sawatari and Katana Man had Aki and Chainsaw Man on the ropes, Himeno had to cut a more drastic deal to use the full power of the Ghost Devil. Himeno literally gave the rest of her body over to the Ghost Devil and faded away, leaving behind an empty set of clothes like a fallen Jedi Master. The sacrifice was ultimately in vain, as Sawatari used the Snake Devil to devour the Ghost Devil.

...In the end, Aki, Denji, Kobeni, and the rest of the Special Division right the karmic scales. Sawatari doesn't last long in custody, as the Gun Devil has her killed with her own Snake Devil. Katana Man is taken into custody – but before the cops arrive, Aki and Denji hold their own court, tying the villain down and kicking him in the groin repeatedly, all in Himeno's name.

Chainsaw Man Season 1 has come to an end. Season 2 has not been confirmed, but is expected.