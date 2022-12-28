Chainsaw Man Teaser Sets Up Season Two's Villain

Chainsaw Man is done with season one, and of course, all eyes are looking to its future. Studio MAPPA has not said a word about season two at this point, but fans are hoping Denji will return to the screen sooner rather than later. After all, there is a lot Chainsaw Man has left to adapt, and its finale cliffhanger already set up one of the new season's big villains.

The update comes courtesy of Chainsaw Man episode 12 as the finale kickstarted a new mission for Denji. Our heroes were pitted against some new and old foes just as season one ended. By the finale's close, Denji and his crew were on a high thanks to their victory, but peace will not last long for the gang. After all, a new foe is on the horizon, and we got our first glimpse at Reze this week.

Chainsaw Man Anime Sequel Teaser — REZE pic.twitter.com/ZED2FXlUVo — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) December 27, 2022

As you can see above, the add-on to episode 12 shows off the character in bursts. In one shot, we are shown Reze's slender legs as she walks up a set of stairs. The clip goes on to show the backside of her head, and of course, her purple updo is hard to mistake. We don't get a clear look at her face in this clip, but Chainsaw Man makes it clear this character will become very important when it returns.

Of course, manga readers will have known this from the start. Reze is a popular character in Chainsaw Man, and their history with Denji made them a favorite with readers. After all, the manga reveals all of Reze's juicy history including her Soviet Union ties and hybrid status. So if you are ready to see Denji contend with one of his worst foes yet, just wait until Chainsaw Man season two comes around.

What do you think about this season two teaser? How did you like Chainsaw Man season one? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.