Chainsaw Man Exec Shares Manga Highlight Ahead of the Anime

Chainsaw Man is one of the most-anticipated anime series slated for 2022, and it isn't hard to see why. Tatsuki Fujimoto's original series is hugely popular, and Studio MAPPA will oversee its animation. The show's trailer have been nothing short of impressive, and that all comes courtesy of the studio in question. And now, the CEO of MAPPA is giving the manga a specific shoutout ahead of the show's premiere.

The highlight was shared with ComicBook recently as Manabu Otsuka spoke with us during their appearance at Crunchyroll Expo. It was there the CEO and Chainsaw Man producer shared his favorite part of the series, and they told friends to look at volume nine of the manga specifically.

"For me, I believe volume nine really stands out, and I read it over and over again. It gives an interesting look at the relationships between Chainsaw Man's characters and how they respond to one another," Otsuka shared. "It's really great to see how the relationships developed, so the whole movement of the series' character arcs from the beginning and on is great."

If you are caught up with Chainsaw Man, you will know volume nine collects chapters 71 through 79. It is set in the middle of the Gun Devil arc and begins with a wild update on Denji. After all, chapter 71 does begin with the man lying in bed with Power, and the volume goes on to explore Denji's ties with the woman as well as Aki. So if you love Denji and exploring his bonds with his fellow devil hunters, you can see why Otsuka likes this volume in particular.

Of course, fans can look forward to Chainsaw Man adapting all of volume nine in perfect detail. The anime will go live this October and Crunchyroll will be simulcasting it for the world to watch.

Are you caught up on Chainsaw Man ahead of its anime debut? What do you want to see most from the adaptation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.