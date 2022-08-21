Chainsaw Man Studio Wants to Adapt More Tatsuki Fujimoto Works

Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest franchises in manga at the moment, and it won't be long before it overtakes the anime sphere. After all, Studio MAPPA is bringing the show out this fall, and its visuals have made it one of this year's most-anticipated titles. And now, it seems the executives at MAPPA are eyeing the rest of Fujimoto's works.

The update comes from Crunchyroll Expo as IGN France was able to speak with Manabu Otsuka, the CEO of MAPPA, at the event. It was there the creator talked about Fujimoto's other stories, and he isn't ruling out a future where MAPPA oversees their adaptation.

"MAPPA's first job is to complete Chainsaw Man, so for the time being, we will concentrate on that. The day may come when we see animated versions of Fujimoto's other works," Otsuka shared.

As you can imagine, the task facing MAPPA is big enough as is with Chainsaw Man. The title is complex, to say the least, and it has more than enough battles to make any animator's head spin. From its gore to its wild choreo, Chainsaw Man is a thrilling ride, and it falls to MAPPA to do it justice on the screen. Chainsaw Man is the studio's top concern as such, but in the future, its team might be able to flesh out Fujimoto's other works.

After all, the artist serialized Fire Punch between 2016 and 2018 with mixed reviews. Its graphic violence helped develop the gore we found in Chainsaw Man, of course. Fujimoto has also released a series of one-shots to date including Look Back, Just Listen to the Song, and Goodbye, Eri. All of these one-shots earned rave reviews upon their release, so maybe MAPPA will get to tackle them on screen someday.

What do you think about MAPPA's vision for the future? Would you like to see Fujimoto's other series adapted? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.