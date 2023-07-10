Chainsaw Man Stage Play Unveils First Trailer, Poster

Oh, it's happening. Chainsaw Man has become one of the biggest series in anime, and all eyes are on Denji now that season one is done. While the manga carries on, Chainsaw Man has kept fans on edge about its future on screen. No word has been given on Chainsaw Man season 2 but hey, at least we know Denji's future in entertainment is bright. The character is ready to lead a live-action stage play, and the Chainsaw Man adaptation just shared its first look.

As you can see below, the team behind the Chainsaw Man stage play took fans by surprise today with a special teaser. Not only was casting announced for the project but Chainsaw Man even released a poster and teaser trailer for the adaptation. So if you want to know how your favorite characters look, you're in luck.

"Chainsaw Man: THE STAGE" Theatrical Play New Trailer



The Event will be held in Tokyo and Kyoto from September to October 2023. pic.twitter.com/7ovHJnNvve — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) July 10, 2023

Of course, it was only a matter of time before Chainsaw Man revealed its stage play to fans. The theatre show is set to debut in Tokyo this September before moving to Kyoto. Chainsaw Man was wrap its live-action adaptation by October, so time is ticking on the stage play. Chainsaw Man also confirmed its main cast, so the team can begin rehearsals at any time.

According to Oricon, Naotake Tsuchiya will be playing Denji while Mizuki Umezu plays Aki. Mahiru Kodansha has been tasked with playing Power while Minami Tsukui takes care of Himeno. Finally, Aya Hirano has been cast as Makima, so the whole gang has come together. You can see how each of these characters looks IRL in the visuals above, so you can decide which star suits our world best.

Now if you are not familiar with Chainsaw Man at all, the series is streaming its first season on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is still working on the Chainsaw Man manga as its second half began last summer. So for those wanting to know more about Denji's story, the official synopsis of Chainsaw Man is below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think about this Chainsaw Man adaptation? Would you be down to check out this stage play? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!