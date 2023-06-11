Chainsaw Man's Opening Is This Year's Most-Listened Anime Track

It turns out that Chainsaw Man's anime remains such a hit months after its initial premiere last Fall that the opening theme for the Chainsaw Man anime is the year's most played anime track overall! The anime taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original Chainsaw Man manga was the most anticipated new release of 2022 overall, and was the biggest premiere for the Fall 2022 scheduled too. It went on to massive success, and ended up taking over the first six months of 2023 as well despite all of the fun new opening theme singles for anime releases we have gotten thus far.

Chainsaw Man's opening theme, "Kick Back" has been revealed by Billboard JAPAN as the most played anime single of the first half of 2023 so far. Beating out newer hits such as "Idol" from Oshi no Ko and "Dai Zero Kan" from The First Slam Dunk, Chainsaw Man's anime opening remains such a big deal that its theme is still at the top of the mountain even after all these years later. You can check out the breakdown for Billboard JAPAN's Top 10 most listened tracks for the first six months of 2023 below:

Billboard JAPAN Hot Animation Top 10 Songs in the First Half of 2023 Explained

The top ten anime songs taking over Billboard JAPAN for the first half of the year breaks down as such:

"Kick Back" – Kenshi Yonezu (Chainsaw Man opening theme) "Idol" – YOASOBI (Oshi no Ko opening theme) "Dai Zero Kan" – 10-FEET (The First Slam Dunk ending theme) "New Genesis" – Ado (One Piece Film: Red theme) "Mixed Nuts" – Official HIGE Dandism (Spy x Family opening theme 1) "Shukufuku (Blessing)" – YOASOBI (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury opening theme 1) "I'm invincible" – Ado (One Piece Film: Red insert theme) "Zankyosanka" – Aimer (Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc opening theme) "White Noize" – Official HIGE Dandism (Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Arc opening theme) "Tokyo Shandy Rendezvous" Kaf and Tsumiki (Urusei Yatsura opening theme 1)

If you wanted to catch up with Chainsaw Man's anime, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the Chainsaw Man anime as such, "Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."

