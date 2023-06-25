Chainsaw Man: What's Next for the Hit Anime?

Chainsaw Man was one of the most highly anticipated new anime releases of 2022 overall, so now that it's been some time since the anime's run, what could be next for the hit Chainsaw Man anime? Tatsuki Fujimoto's original Chainsaw Man manga series was already a massively popular release among fans, and was one of the most requested anime adaptations since it first kicked off with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. But it wasn't until the manga wrapped up its first part with the magazine that an anime adaptation was announced. Thankfully fan response indicated that the wait for the Chainsaw Man anime was worth it.

When Chainsaw Man ended its debut anime season last year, there were teases about what is coming in the future of the anime with a popular character from the manga, Reze, making a brief cameo appearance. But there was no official announcement of the anime's continuation just yet. As of this writing, a Chainsaw Man Season 2 has yet to be announced in the works. Rumors have sparked that not only is there a new season potentially on the horizon, but there could be even bigger surprises in store for anime fans than expected if these rumors turn out to be on the up and up.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Will There Be a Second Season of Chainsaw Man?

Chainsaw Man Season 2 seems like an easy proposition considering the massive popularity of the anime's debut season, and the tease for the Bomb Devil Arc of Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga coming in the future. It's just whether or not it's coming soon is the main question. Studio MAPPA produced the Chainsaw Man anime in a much different fashion than many of their other adaptations with not only forgoing the traditional path towards its debut (such as moving forward without a committee), and how much work the teams at the studio are currently involved with now.

While it might be a wait for Chainsaw Man Season 2, there could also be other projects in the works. A Chainsaw Man movie might not be the farthest idea from reality given how many anime productions have debuted a new movie in the last few years specifically. There have been an increase in these kinds of productions following the success of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc back in 2020, so it could happen here too. It's just a matter of whether or not it will be a part of the official anime canon.

What are you hoping to see from Chainsaw Man's anime future next? Do you want Chainsaw Man Season 2 or a movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!