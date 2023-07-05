Chainsaw Man Channels the Stars With This Sailor Moon Crossover Cosplay

When thinking of two anime franchises that couldn't be more different, Chainsaw Man and Sailor Moon might be prime examples of stories that don't have that much in common. Despite both of their protagonists gaining amazing abilities by transforming, Denji and Usagi's tales differ in their ferocity and amounts of blood and gore. This however didn't stop one cosplaying fan from slamming the franchises together and creating a character that is a Sailor Scout with the power of the Chainsaw Devil.

Presently, Chainsaw Man has yet to confirm what its anime future is. While the first season from Studio MAPPA became a hit amongst many fans, the anime adaptation has yet to confirm if a second season is on the way. On the flip side, Sailor Moon has a bright anime future ahead of it thanks to the upcoming feature-length films Sailor Moon Cosmos. While both films have already been released in Japan, there has yet to be news when it comes to whether we'll see the Sailor Scouts hit the big screen in North America and around the world. Needless to say, we wouldn't expect a crossover featuring Denji and Usagi Tsukino any time soon if ever.

Chainsaw Moon

Anime Expo 2023 went a long way in proving just how popular the anime medium has become in North America. Anime Expo didn't just have some major announcements and guests when it came to all things anime, but it tallied an attendance that packed the halls of the convention center. Luckily, cosplayers were still able to show off their work at the major event.

SAILOR CHAINSAW🌙⛓️ im doing sailor moon crossovers all weekend at #AnimeExpo2023 pic.twitter.com/N5eAhuzLpt — PIKA☆.ᐟ (@pikaswoosh) July 2, 2023

While Sailor Moon Cosmos has yet to confirm when it might receive a worldwide release, the Japanese cast has been confirmed. The original cast for Sailor Moon Eternal returns for the latest two-part series, as well as newcomers Saori Hayami as Taiki Ko, Marina Inoue as Seiya Ko, Ayane Sakura as Yaten Ko, Nana Mizuki as Princess Kakyu, Megumi Hayashibara as Sailor Galaxia, and Kotono Mitsuishi as Chibi Chibi.

