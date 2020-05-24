Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Reveals Insane Sales for Latest Manga Volume

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has come to an end, and fans are sharing their support for the series by breaking all sorts of wild new sales records for the latest volume! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's latest volume has finally hit shelves in Japan, and it was already a huge milestone for the series. With the release of Volume 20, the series had over 60 million copies of the manga in circulation for both print and digital releases. Now the actual sales of that volume are beginning to reflect this massive number.

According to a new report from Oricon, the regular and special editions of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Volume 20 ranked on both the top and second spots of their weekly charts for the week of May 11-17. The volume broke over 1,990,000 copies sold with 1,086,157 physical editions and 904,092 digital editions sold respectively.

With these sales numbers, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has now broken through 60 million copies of the series sold overall when accounting for both current and older releases of the series. The manga has been doing incredibly well following the release of the first season of the anime adaptation. Koyaharu Gotouge's series arguably was enjoying a good deal of popularity before the anime, but it's hard to deny just how much bigger of a success it has become following Episode 19 of the series.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Although the manga has come to its end, it's clear that fans will still be around to support new releases of the series for the foreseeable future. The franchise will be living on as well with a new film adapting the events of the Mugen Train arc, and a new spin-off featuring the fan favorite Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku. It's currently unclear what kind of future the franchise will be embarking on, but it's an excited time despite the source material coming to its end. Sales numbers like this suggest this franchise will be around for quite a while.

What are your thoughts on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's latest massive sales numbers? Are you a big fan of the series too? Excited to see what's to come from the feature film coming later this Fall? Hoping to see a full second season of the anime instead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Oricon

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.