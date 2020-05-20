Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Debuts First Trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen's big anime debut is coming our way this Fall, and has finally dropped the first trailer to celebrate! First announced last December, Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen is the next big anime coming from the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. First debuting in 2018, it's one of the many recent hits of the magazine's last two or so years getting an anime like its predecessors The Promised Neverland, Black Clover, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Produced by Studio MAPPA, the new adaptation has also revealed the members of its staff and cast.

Sunghoo Park (who is also directing the upcoming Crunchyroll Original, The God of High School) will be directing the new Jujutsu Kaisen anime. Mob Psycho 100's Hiroshi Seko will be handling series composition and screenplay, Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Yoshimasa Terui, and Arisa Okehazama will be taking on the music, and Yuri!!! on ICE's Tadashi Hiramatsu will be providing the character designs.

The initial cast for Jujutsu Kaisen's anime debut has been announced as well with Junya Enoki as Yuji Itadori, Yuma Uchida as Megumi Fushiguro, Asami Seto as Nobara Kugisaki, and Junichi Suwabe as Sukuna (as recently confirmed through their official Twitter account). The series has yet to be announced for an English language release, but it has announced that it is currently slated to debut this October as part of the Fall 2020 season.

This confirms an early report for the release window which was first mentioned during a podcast featuring the former editor-in-chief of Weekly Shonen Jump. You can currently check out the manga release of the series through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or through physical releases. They describe the series as such:

"Although Yuji Itadori looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Research Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object. Little do they know the terror they’ll unleash when they break the seal…"

via Crunchyroll

