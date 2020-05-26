Act-Age Will Reportedly Get an Anime Adaptation

Is a new anime on the way for the popular manga, act-age? A new report claims an official anime adaptation will be announced soon! The latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump teased that Tatsuya Matsuki and Shiro Usazaki's act-age will be having a special project announcement with the next release of the magazine on June 1st. Fans had suspected that this announcement could potentially be for a new anime project, and a new report is teasing that it will be just that. Unfortunately, there are no concrete details as to the nature of this alleged anime project just yet.

According to report from @Spytrue on Twitter (who has a strong record of reporting these announcements long before their official reveal), act-age is indeed getting an anime. But as mentioned, there are no concrete details as to whether it will be a series, release window, and more.

act-age getting an anime will round out the final of the successful rookie series of the last few years getting an adaptation following the likes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, The Promised Neverland, and the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen. Although it wasn't brought to United States shores until last year, the series has been a huge hit in a short time!

Act-Age will be receiving an anime adaptation. pic.twitter.com/dTWTail4oq — SPY (@Spytrue) May 26, 2020

Viz Media is currently offering new weekly chapters of Tatsuya Matsuki and Shiro Usazaki's manga series alongside other Weekly Shonen Jump series in their digital vault (which you can find here), but many of the older chapters are still being added to the vault as of this writing. They have also begun to release the physical volume of the manga in English, and Viz Media describes the first volume as such:

"Is there a method to Kei Yonagi’s madness when it comes to acting? The young actor has a family of siblings to feed, but she finds herself struggling with her psychological demons when playing a role. Her desperate acting catches the eye of a famous director, Sumiji Kuroyama, who’s looking for raw talent to mold. Can he help Yonagi navigate the cutthroat world of acting without losing her sanity?"

