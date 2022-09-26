Chainsaw Man Debuts New Footage in Japanese Promo: Watch

Chainsaw Man is just around the corner, and at this point, it feels like the world at large is waiting for its debut. Tatsuki Fujimoto never could have imagined just how big his story would become, but it sits as one of the biggest among manga lovers. Soon, anime fans will get to experience the IP firsthand thanks to Studio MAPPA, and a promo overseas has gone live showcasing new footage for those curious.

As you can see below, the Japanese promo surfaced ahead of Chainsaw Man's premiere as it is showing in Tokyo's Shinjuku Station. The metro station has an entire wall dedicated to Chainsaw Man adverts right now, and the promo being shown features all-new footage from season one.

From Pochita's cute walk to some new close-ups of Denji, these little clips are most definitely new. They give fans an idea of how Chainsaw Man will look when it isn't wrapped up in explosive battles. Fujimoto's series may be known for its violence and gore, but Denji does have slower moments with his friends throughout the series. And thanks to this new promo, we get to see that side of Denji.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Shows Off Life-Sized Denji and Pochita Statues | Chainsaw Man Shares the Anime's First Synopsis | Chainsaw Man Reveals Official Character Key Art

Of course, fans are loving this new look, and Chainsaw Man will launch for real before netizens realize it. The show is slated to premiere on October 11th, and fans outside of Japan will be able to watch Chainsaw Man through Crunchyroll. So if you need to know more about the series, you can read up on it below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you make of this latest look at Chainsaw Man? Are you excited to check out its anime this fall? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.