Chainsaw Man Unveils Life-Size Denji and Pochita Statues

Chainsaw Man will introduce some big newcomers to the anime world this October via its anime adaptation, with the story by Tatsuki Fujimoto hitting some serious heights long before news arose that Studio MAPPA would be creating a television series. With the premiere event taking place in Japan, which saw the voice actors assembling to witness the first episode, the gathering also featured some life-sized statues featuring Denji, Pochita, and Power, proving that the bloody tale will have some major merchandise for fans later this year.

Chainsaw Man might have its fair share of bloody battles, as Denji attempts to eradicate the devil scourge at the behest of the mysterious Makima, but it's the personalities of the Shonen protagonists that helped sell the series to so many fans throughout the years since it first debuted in 2018. Denji as the Chainsaw Man doesn't fight against the supernatural simply to save innocent people, but rather, does so to have a roof over his head, three square meals per day, and potentially get a girlfriend at some point in the future. As Denji's story continues, he learns that not everything is as it appears to be, and begins to realize that the fight against the Gun Devil will cost him far more than he dreamed.

The first images of the new big statues depicting some of Chainsaw Man's biggest characters were featured during the recent premiere event for the anime adaptation, though details regarding when, or if, these will be made available to the public and how much they will cost remain a mystery at this time:

Life Sized Figurines of Chainsawman, Pochita & Power displayed at premiere event of CSM anime pic.twitter.com/hrJNyzjGun — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) September 19, 2022

If you're unfamiliar with the story following Denji and his fellow devil hunters, Chainsaw Man has received an official description thanks to Crunchyroll:

"Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man"-- a man with a devil's heart."

Which of these Chainsaw Man statues would you add to your collection? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.