Chainsaw Man Reveals Official Character Key Art

Chainsaw Man is on the horizon at last, and all eyes are on the series ahead of its debut. If you did not know, the franchise will head from the page to the screen in October as MAPPA will roll out its adaptation. And now, we have been given a first look at Chainsaw Man's character designs thanks to a piece of key art.

The release comes straight from MAPPA as the anime's studio has been busy hyping Chainsaw Man. Set to debut globally on October 11th, a special premiere event was held in Japan the other day for lucky fans, and the episodes shown earned plenty of praise. After the event wrapped, MAPPA shared a ton of new info about the series, and Chainsaw Man's official character designs were also made public.

(Photo: MAPPA)

As you can see above, the design sheet showcases the franchise's most beloved characters. Denji comes first in the lineup while Makima and Power follow. Others like Pochita, Aki, Kishibe, Kobeni, and more are on this latest promo. And clearly, MAPPA has mastered the look for all of these stars.

Want to know more about Chainsaw Man ahead of its anime debut? You can read up on the series here thanks to its official synopsis: "Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man – Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think about this official key art? Are you excited to watch Chainsaw Man when it drops next month? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.