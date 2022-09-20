Chainsaw Man Reveals First Synopsis

Chainsaw Man is vying to become the biggest new anime arrival this fall season, with Denji and his fellow devil hunters finally hitting the small screen following Tatsuki Fujimoto's successful manga series releasing over one hundred chapters to date. With the first episode arriving on October 11th next month, Crunchyroll has released an official description for the series that will be an extremely bloody, albeit heartfelt, adaptation brought to life by Studio MAPPA, who is most well known for Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Yasuke.

Chainsaw Man first premiered as a manga within the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018, with the series going on hiatus following the completion of its first chapter which saw the story of Denji and his fellow devil hunters take some unexpected turns. Earlier this year, the second part of the series began by focusing on a new protagonist, Asa Mikata, a young high-schooler who found herself striking a deal with the War Devil. Looking to get revenge against the Chainsaw Devil, Asa finds herself ironically saved by Denji as the Chainsaw Man has ascended to become one of the greatest heroes of his world.

(Photo: MAPPA)

The official description from Crunchyroll, which will be housing the anime episodes of Chainsaw Man, reads as such:

"Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man"--a man with a devil's heart."

Unlike many other anime series, Chainsaw Man has recently touted that each episode will air with a different ending theme, proving how MAPPA is pulling out all the stops when it comes to introducing Tatsuki Fujimoto's bloody franchise to a major new audience. While MAPPA hasn't confirmed a season two, the studio has stated in the past that they'd love to adapt all the works of Fujimoto, which might also include the one-shots that Tatsuki created outside of the world of Denji.

Do you think Chainsaw Man will become the biggest new anime series of 2022? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.