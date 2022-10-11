Chainsaw Man Tops Social Media Worldwide With Its Anime Premiere

Chainsaw Man has made it, y'all. After months of waiting, fans have been given the anime's first episode, and all things are good with the fandom right now. After all, Denji and Pochita are now on the small screen, and their series looks absolutely gorgeous to boot. And now, it seems the anime has taken over social media across the globe following its premiere.

The update comes from Twitter as fans have been keeping a close eye on its trending topics list. As you can imagine, netizens expected Chainsaw Man to rise its ranks quickly, but they didn't expect how fast it would go down. After all, the anime has been out for about an hour now, and Chainsaw Man is dominating the global trends list.

Right now, the Japanese tag for Chainsaw Man is at the top of the trends list with nearly 320K posts. The list's second spot belongs to the Chainsaw Man tag in English as it has over 260K posts, and there are more in the top ten. MAPPA is pulling ahead with 25.9K posts, and then other tags related to the anime like KICK BACK, Vaundy, and beyond are also littering the top 20 trends.

Clearly, the world is ready for Chainsaw Man, and fans were quick to check out the anime's first episode. If you have yet to find it, the premiere is streaming over on Crunchyroll in North America. And for those who want to know more about Chainsaw Man? You can check out the series' official synopsis below for all the details:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man – Chainsaw Man!"

Have you checked out the first episode of Chainsaw Man yet? Did the premiere live up to your expectations? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.