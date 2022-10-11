Chainsaw Man's Anime Is Here and It's Everything We Wished For
The time has come. With over one hundred manga chapters making up the franchise, Studio MAPPA has unleashed the first anime's episode on Crunchyroll. If you haven't read Denji's story by Tatsuki Fujimoto, or simply want to revisit it in full-blown animation, you can do so now and fans are taking the opportunity to celebrate the long-awaited series' arrival on the small screen. From the reception surrounding this premiere installment's release, MAPPA seems to have lived up to the high standards that many anime fans held for the series.
The description of Chainsaw Man's first episode reads as such if you want a better idea of what to expect from the anime adaptation:
"Denji is a teenager with everything stacked against him. He's sold off organs to pay a debt inherited from his long-dead father and works odd jobs to keep the yakuza off his back. And just when things seem like they couldn't get worse, the most dangerous of Denji's gigs—hunting the monstrous devils that menace society—is about to show just how dangerous it can really be."
Have you already jetted through Chainsaw Man's first episode? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Denji and his fellow Devil Hunters.
An Opening That Slaps
prevnext
ANIME OPENING OF THE YEAR #チェンソーマン #chainsawman pic.twitter.com/mC1PgSdjst— HAV🧸🥀 (@avier2k) October 11, 2022
The Excitement Is Real
prevnext
#chainsawman— Zan 🏴☠️ 🍀 (@zannisontwt) October 11, 2022
ITS
HERE
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/8C4GIJXKlj
What Better Time To Dance?
prevnext
SEATED FOR CHAINSAW MAN EP1 pic.twitter.com/r7cFzwdI5M— Haddy 🧚🏾♀️ (@haddyj12) October 11, 2022
It's Pretty Good
prevnext
why is this animation so fucking GOOOOOOOOOD!#chainsawman pic.twitter.com/VNnGryAsdk— Themastermind (@ELIOTTHEMASTER1) October 11, 2022
Pure Love
prevnext
IM ALREADY IN PURE LOVE WITH THAT NEW CHAINSAW MAN OPENING— David 🗡 (@DavidTooSleepy) October 11, 2022
A Dynamic To Strive For
prevnext
Denji and Power dancing is so cute, I love their dynamic so much. #chainsawman pic.twitter.com/1FNWke4AUD— Shane【 Irish Vtuber ☘️】 (@ShaneLestrange) October 11, 2022
The Chainsaw Lebowski
prevnext
The Big Lebowski #chainsawman pic.twitter.com/fl54UR8MrE— Kumi (@D_Kumii) October 11, 2022
Celebration Cosplay
prevnext
Happy #chainsawman day! ⛓🪚 pic.twitter.com/NKYzRgX48z— Alyssandria @ Free 0F (@AlyssandriaRae) October 11, 2022
LFG Indeed
prevnext
Chainsaw man is out lfgggggg pic.twitter.com/l3CU3216Vl— IsoProphet (@IsoProphet) October 11, 2022
It Hits Hard
prev
chainsaw man hits pic.twitter.com/2hWDcCkB4X— blaine valencia (@troubledsnorlax) October 11, 2022