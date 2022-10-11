Chainsaw Man's Anime Is Here and It's Everything We Wished For

The time has come. With over one hundred manga chapters making up the franchise, Studio MAPPA has unleashed the first anime's episode on Crunchyroll. If you haven't read Denji's story by Tatsuki Fujimoto, or simply want to revisit it in full-blown animation, you can do so now and fans are taking the opportunity to celebrate the long-awaited series' arrival on the small screen. From the reception surrounding this premiere installment's release, MAPPA seems to have lived up to the high standards that many anime fans held for the series.

The description of Chainsaw Man's first episode reads as such if you want a better idea of what to expect from the anime adaptation:

"Denji is a teenager with everything stacked against him. He's sold off organs to pay a debt inherited from his long-dead father and works odd jobs to keep the yakuza off his back. And just when things seem like they couldn't get worse, the most dangerous of Denji's gigs—hunting the monstrous devils that menace society—is about to show just how dangerous it can really be."

