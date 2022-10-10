Chainsaw Man Editor Says Anime Will "Go Down in History"

Chainsaw Man is on the cusp of its release, and that means all eyes are on Denji. After all, Studio MAPPA and Shueisha are about to put the boy on the map with his big anime debut. He will hit up the small screen starting October 11th, and now, the editor behind Chainsaw Man says they believe the anime will go down in the history books.

The update comes from Japan as Shihei Lin, the editor of Chainsaw Man at Shueisha, commented on the project. It was there they said the anime was as high quality as expected, and its voice actors really dug into their roles.

"Everything was high quality, and I thought this anime would go down in history. I am very happy with the voice actors, all of whom were very well-suited to their characters. Now, when I reread Chainsaw Man, I can hear their voices playing in my head," Lin shared.

Of course, Lin is not the first person to praise the voice cast of Chainsaw Man. When its stars were announced, critics and fans alike were quick to assess the gang. Ai Fairouz will bring Power to life while Kikunosuke Toya oversees Denji on the small screen. It was also confirmed Makima will be voiced by Tomori Kusunoki, and Aki will be played by Shougo Sakata. And as for Pochita, well – Shiori Izawa will bring the adorable devil dog to life.

The trailers for Chainsaw Man have only complimented these stars' performances, and fans will get to see them in action soon. The anime will debut on October 11th, and season one will be simulcasted through Crunchyroll in regions across the globe.

What do you think about this latest take on Chainsaw Man? Are you excited to check out the anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.