Chainsaw Man: How to Watch Episode 1

At last, the time has come. After months and months of waiting, the release of Chainsaw Man is upon us. In just a few hours, the long-awaited anime will come to life with Denji in tow. And of course, we're here to help you navigate the premiere's release schedule.

Chainsaw Man will go live on Crunchyroll at 9:00 am PST / 12:00 pm EST. The show will be made available to users in North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and parts of the Middle East.

As for the show itself, fans can expect big things from the series. Studio MAPPA is overseeing all of its production with director Ryu Nakayama in charge. Hiroshi Seko handled the script while Kazutaka Sugiyama handled the character designs. And when it comes to the show's cast, you can find its list of stars below:

Kikunosuke Toya – Denji



Tomori Kusunoki – Makima



Shogo Sakata – Aki



Fairouz Ai – Power



Shiori Izawa – Pochita



Kenjiro Tsuda – Kishibe



Want to know more about Chainsaw Man? You can find its official synopsis here for all the details: "Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man" – a man with a devil's heart."

Will you be tuning into Chainsaw Man's big premiere? What do you want to see from the long-awaited adaptation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.