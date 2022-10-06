Chainsaw Man Gets Special Twitter Emojis

Chainsaw Man is on the horizon, and it would put things lightly to say fans are excited about the series. In a few days, Denji will make his way to television, and fans around the world are eager to see how Studio MAPPA handles his debut. And thanks to Twitter, netizens can join in on the hype with some very special emojis.

Yes, that is right. Chainsaw Man has been given a unique emoji hashtag ahead of its premiere. So if you want to test the trend, you can post a tweet using one of the following hashtags:

Makima



Pochita



Denji



Devil Hunter



Chainsaw Man



Obviously, these terms are all about the series, and their hashtag brings a Pochita emoji to life. The adorable devil dog is now accompanying thousands of tweets. And as suspected, the adorable emoji is helping Chainsaw Man trend globally today.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Shares Promo for Episode 1: Watch | Chainsaw Man Creator Shares Reaction to the Anime's Premiere | Chainsaw Man: Top Scariest Devils, Ranked

Soon, this Pochita emoji will help fans celebrate the premiere of Chainsaw Man as there is less than a week to go before its debut. The series is slated to go live on October 11th, and it will be simulcasted stateside through Crunchyroll. Of course, fans can also catch up on the series by way of Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga. The series is currently working through part two in print, and Viz Media has Chainsaw Man available to read online if you're interested.

Want to know more about Chainsaw Man? You can read up on the story's official synopsis here for all the details: :Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man – Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think about this special Chainsaw Man treat? Are you planning to check out its anime debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.