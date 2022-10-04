Chainsaw Man Episode 1 Promo Released

Chainsaw Man is working towards its big premiere, and it would put things lightly to say fans are excited. After all, Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga is one of the biggest in the industry, and Denji has amassed a massive army of followers. His popularity combined with Studio MAPPA's reputation has put Chainsaw Man on the map. And now, fans have been given their first look at episode one thanks to a new promo.

As you can see below, the official Chainsaw Man site released its first teaser for episode one earlier today. The video showcases the anime's stars as Denji and Pochita go about their day. But when someone Denji trusts turns on the pair, the two have little choice but to unite and form the fighter we all know as Chainsaw Man.

Clearly, this promo is keeping spoilers to a minimum, but it showcases some action and gives us a look at our main players. Denji and Pochita are shown the most, but the reel also highlights Makima. The trio looks gorgeous in this reel, and we have MAPPA to thank for its aesthetic. And soon, fans will get to watch episode one in its entirety.

After all, Chainsaw Man is slated to debut on October 11th, so here is a week to go before the show drops. Crunchyroll will simulcast the much-anticipated title stateside, and if you want to catch up on the manga ahead of the premiere, you can check out Viz Media's releases right now!

What do you think about this first look at the Chainsaw Man premiere? Will you be tuning into the anime when it drops? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.