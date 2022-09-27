Chainsaw Man: Examining The Series' Scariest Devils

Chainsaw Man might be the biggest new anime to arrive in 2022, with the groundswell for the series potentially pushing it over newcomers such as Spy x Family and Lycois Recoil. With Studio MAPPA jumping on board to help translate the bloody tale following Denji and his devil hunting crew, the series by Tatsuki Fujimoto is filled with the creepiest, most terrifying creatures since Kentaro Miura's Berserk. To help get you prepared for next month's first episode arrival, we break down the scariest devils that are set to hit the small screen. So what is a "Devil" in Chainsaw Man's universe? A devil is a creature of the underworld that is associated with mankind's fears, with each devil becoming stronger based on just how much fear humanity has in their hearts. A chainsaw, for example, can be a scary tool used by mankind, despite being a tool for cutting down trees and shrubbery, and certain weapons are even more terrifying, meaning that the devils associated with them are far more dangerous. Seeing the devils on this list will make you understand the terror that is lurking around the corners that Denji and company must face. Which devil do you think is the most terrifying from Chainsaw Man? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the devil hunters.

The Chainsaw Devil (Photo: MAPPA) Let's get obvious out of the way, the Chainsaw Devil, aka Pochita, first makes its appearance as an adorable pooch who just so happens to have a chainsaw blade protruding from its face. Only when it fuses with Denji, in an effort to save his master's life, does it truly become terrifying and the human side of the Chainsaw Devil can be quite terrifying when it is on a tear. Without going too deep into spoiler territory, the version of Denji we've seen isn't entirely the version of the Chainsaw Devil we see throughout and the devil only becomes more terrifying along the way. Good thing Denji can regenerate. prevnext

The Bat Devil (Photo: MAPPA) The Bat Devil is one of the earliest devils that Denji fights against following the acquisition of his Chainsaw powers, luring Power into a deception that nearly has her at odds with the Chainsaw Devil. Despite looking like a terrifying winged nightmare, the Bat Devil also harbors a cunning that makes it quite the tricky opponent for Makima's organization, especially considering Denji is quite the rookie when it comes to harnessing his abilities. This supernatural nightmare is quite the opening salvo for both the series and viewers to experience. prevnext

The Future Devil (Photo: Shueisha) The Future Devil isn't terrifying because it will tear you asunder or is covered with gore, rather, this particular nightmare represents mankind's fear of the future, and as such, strikes bargains that are terrifying for those who encounter it. This devil takes the opportunity to fill those who bargain with it about what the future holds for them, specifically by revealing how they will die and what is scarier to many than the method that they will pass from this Earth? prevnext

The Eternity Devil (Photo: Shueisha) The Eternity Devil isn't just a cerebral supernatural creature, playing on mankind's fear of the never ending, it also acts as a terrifying first foe that Denji and friends encounter as a team. The devil, who actually ingests a part of the Gun Devil to become that much stronger, sets up a scenario that Denji and company must think their way out of, with many of the devil hunters resigning themselves to a gruesome fate. It also helps that the Eternity Devil is quite terrifying to look at when all is said and done. prevnext

The Darkness Devil (Photo: Shueisha) If you had to choose the scariest devil that made up the roster of Chainsaw Man's rogues gallery, it would be hard to argue that the Darkness Devil is the most terrifying and the anime's characters might agree with this fact. Again, without diving into spoiler territory, when Denji and his friends encounter the Darkness Devil for the first time, you know that the series has taken a much darker turn, no pun intended. Considering this devil is strengthened by man's fear of the dark, this might be at the top of the charts when it comes to power level, perhaps even surpassing the Gun Devil. prevnext

The Bomb Devil (Photo: Shueisha) The Bomb Devil isn't that different from Denji in terms of harboring a human that is pulling the strings, though the explosive antagonist wrecks more havoc than Denji ever could. One of the biggest villains of Chainsaw Man, this Bomb Devil has some interesting connections to the devil hunters and is sure to light the screen on fire once she arrives on the small screen. Considering the potential that bombs have for destruction, it should come as no surprise that this devil's arrival in the series will bring about plenty of death and destruction. prevnext