Chainsaw Man: Yoru Lets Loose in New Art by Dandadan Creator

Chainsaw Man is living a good life right about now. After a stellar season one, Chainsaw Man has everyone on edge waiting for work on season two. Thanks to the anime's success, the stars of Chainsaw Man have become faves within the fandom. Not even fellow creators in Japan are immune to the hype, and now, the artist of Dandadan is going viral for sharing their take on Yoru.

As you can see below, Yukinobu Tatsu posted their own take on Yoru for the world to see on social media. The draft, which focuses on the War Devil hybrid, is nothing short of masterful. As Yoru stands centered in their school uniform, we can see chaos unfolding around her. After all, Yoru can make a weapon of anything she lays claim to, and this sketch gifted Yoru quite the claymore.

New Yoru Illustration made by the Author of Dandadan (Tatsu Yukinobu) pic.twitter.com/XkqzycCuPm — Delta (@Chainsawpedia) November 23, 2023

Obviously, Yoru has become a popular character in Chainsaw Man, but anime-only fans will not be familiar with the girl. After all, the War Devil doesn't do much in the series until the manga's second half. Last year, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto introduced Asa Mitaka to the world, and it was there the high school girl made her deal with Yoru. As a new Hybrid Devil, Asa has become a major player in the series, and Yoru never lets a chance to shine pass them up. So of course, it is only fitting that Yukinobu paid tribute to the War Devil.

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man, you can find the hit anime streaming on Crunchyroll right now. As for the manga, Fujimoto's series is available on Manga Plus. So for more info on Chainsaw Man, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

