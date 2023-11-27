Dandadan Creator Breaks Silence on Anime's Announcement

The dream is coming true, boys. Dandadan is getting an anime. Not long ago, the team at Science Saru confirmed it is getting ready to launch a TV anime for Dandadan in 2024. And now, the manga's creator Yukinobu Tatsu is speaking out about the order.

The update comes from a letter penned by Yukinobu directly. The message, which came courtesy of Shonen Jump, is nothing but complimentary to Science Saru. After all, Yukinobu is a fan of the studio, and the artist says it is just a dream to get to work on their own series.

"Thank you very much for animating Dandadan this time. Science Say, who was always impressed by the work, and to everyone who is paying attention to the manga now, I think it's just a dream come true to be able to work on Dandadan. Thank you so much! I hope we can cheer for Dandadan together from now on. Thank you so much," Yukinobu wrote.

Of course, fans are just as excited about Dandadan as its creator is. The series has been a hit for Shonen Jump+ since it went live, and now Science Saru has the potential to take Dandadan ever further. With director Fuga Yamashiro at the helm, Dandadan will feature scripts from Hiroshi Seko as well as designs by Yoshimichi Kameda and Naoyuki Onda. This all-star team is gearing up to put Dandadan center stage, and netizens are hoping the show lives up to their high expectations.

If you are not familiar with Dandadan, no sweat! The hit manga is available to read on the Shonen Jump app in English. So for more information on Dandadan, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school's UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames "Okarun" because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong-Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love...and oddly horny aliens and spirits?"\

