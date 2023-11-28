Dandadan Is the 2024 Anime You Won't Want to Miss

Anime fans, our wishes have been heard. As the new year approaches, a slew of new anime titles are on the horizon. This week, we learned Dandadan is high on the list of most-anticipated anime drops of 2024. And as it turns out, the anime's trailer proves Dandadan is going to be a must-see series this coming year.

As you can see in the slides below, the anime fandom is still in tizzy over Dandadan. Yesterday, new reports confirmed Science Saru was working on the manga's adaptation for TV. Dandadan is slated to debut in 2024, and Science Saru shared a trailer showing what we can expect from the series.

Filled with flat colors and gorgeous line art, Dandadan is a vision in its first trailer. The team at Science Saru has nailed the art style first inked by manga creator Yukinobu Tatsu. It is easy to see the sheer amount of care put into Dandadan's anime, and netizens are already desperate for more footage.

Of course, this big announcement has put the fandom's eye on the Dandadan manga. The series got its start in April 2021, and Dandadan stands as one of the biggest series on Shonen Jump+. If you want to check up on the manga, you can find it in English through the Shonen Jump app. So for more information on Dandadan, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school's UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames "Okarun" because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong-Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love...and oddly horny aliens and spirits?"

