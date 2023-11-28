Dandadan Is the 2024 Anime You Won't Want to Miss
Dandadan has an anime on the way, and its trailer suggests the show will be a must-watch for 2024.
Anime fans, our wishes have been heard. As the new year approaches, a slew of new anime titles are on the horizon. This week, we learned Dandadan is high on the list of most-anticipated anime drops of 2024. And as it turns out, the anime's trailer proves Dandadan is going to be a must-see series this coming year.
As you can see in the slides below, the anime fandom is still in tizzy over Dandadan. Yesterday, new reports confirmed Science Saru was working on the manga's adaptation for TV. Dandadan is slated to debut in 2024, and Science Saru shared a trailer showing what we can expect from the series.
Filled with flat colors and gorgeous line art, Dandadan is a vision in its first trailer. The team at Science Saru has nailed the art style first inked by manga creator Yukinobu Tatsu. It is easy to see the sheer amount of care put into Dandadan's anime, and netizens are already desperate for more footage.
Of course, this big announcement has put the fandom's eye on the Dandadan manga. The series got its start in April 2021, and Dandadan stands as one of the biggest series on Shonen Jump+. If you want to check up on the manga, you can find it in English through the Shonen Jump app. So for more information on Dandadan, you can read its official synopsis below:
"Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school's UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames "Okarun" because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong-Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love...and oddly horny aliens and spirits?"
So glad Dandadan is getting a great adaptation, it has some of the best art and panelling i've seen in any manga despite not being monthly, it'll be funny when anime onlies discover what it's about with the first ep pic.twitter.com/KJYB8pB4q9— Jason Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) November 28, 2023
Still stuck on the fact that we are getting not only,
Solo Leveling
One Piece Egghead Island Arc
Tower of God S2 (long haired Bam in the mf building!)
And NOW
Dandadan https://t.co/bdU2zfAwxV— chibilia (@chibilia_) November 28, 2023
THANK YOU SCIENCE SARU— low ki∞ (@heyluifas) November 27, 2023
Dandadan manga sales boast is gonna be insane— Monkey D. King (@bznobble) November 27, 2023
Already showing us that they understand the assignment with the way they linked these moments 1 to 1. Got me excited about all the little extra things that we've noticed while reading. 👏🏽#ShadzDandadan #Dandadan pic.twitter.com/GNWWJlEDDD— Shadz (@ShadzMangaOnly) November 27, 2023
Perfect Studio Choice, impeccable Characters design and a Goated Staff who is ready to go beyond to do justice to manga's dynamic action shots, and adapt the larger-than-life set pieces.
Dandadan fans, 2024 is our year. pic.twitter.com/sztWYDe2lT— Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) November 27, 2023
NO FUCKIN SHOT THE PRODUCTION QUALITY FOR THE DANDADAN ANIME LOOKS INSANE pic.twitter.com/n3co1IJzis— dre (@v2TokyoGhost) November 27, 2023
Tears in my eyes bruh. The staff, the animation, everything looks absolutely PERFECT. BEEN 3 FUCKING YEARS WAITING ON THIS. Get ready for the best new gen Shonen anime, gonna be a hell of a good time #ダンダダン Dandadan bros, WE WON pic.twitter.com/pZqbV6uUJ0— 🥷🏾 DANDADAN ANIME 🔜 (@cr1sco_) November 27, 2023