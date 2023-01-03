Chainsaw Man Just Gave the Internet Its Greatest Cat Cosplay

Chainsaw Man easily earned its place as one of the "new kids on the block" when it came to the 2022 anime arrivals, as Studio MAPPA was able to translate the bloody adventures of Denji and company to an anime series that was the talk of the anime community. While fans wait on word of a season two confirmation, followers of the bloody Shonen franchise are taking the opportunity to honor the series in some wildly unique ways as "cat cosplay" has entered the arena.

While we didn't witness the arrival of a "Cat Devil" in Chainsaw Man's first anime season, viewers were able to see the introduction of "Meowy", the Blood Devil's beloved cat that was kidnapped by the Bat Devil and used as a bargaining chip to get Power under the nefarious demon's sway. While betraying Denji in an effort to save Meowy's life, the Chainsaw Devil was able to turn the tides against the Bat Devil, cutting him into pieces and eventually gaining a hilarious prize for his efforts. With Denji, Power, and Meowy all moving into Aki's small apartment, season two will see the bloody battles against the devils continue as Makima continues pulling everyone's strings.

Chainsaw Cat

One Tik Tok User took the opportunity to share their hilarious Cosplay that slapped a Chainsaw Man head onto a poor feline, with Denji's alter-ego not lasting long on the cat's head and creating a hilarious cosplay moment that probably won't be happening too much more in the future:

While Chainsaw Man's anime future remains a mystery, the manga from creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has continued with the second part of the series as a new protagonist has taken the reins from the Chainsaw Devil. Asa Mitaka, aka the new War Devil, has struck a deal in an effort to get revenge against Denji but is grappling with not just her new status, but the continued threat that all devils have on the world of mankind. With MAPPA not revealing when a second season will arrive, now might be a great time to catch up on the manga's story if you want more Chainsaw goodness added to your life.

What do you think of this hilarious feline cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.