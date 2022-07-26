Chainsaw Man Releases Chapter 100: Read

The time has come, Chainsaw Man fans. A new week is here, and that means another chapter of the manga is hot off the presses. Shueisha just released its newest update from the series, after all, and it brings chapter 100 to life. So if you are ready to catch up with Mitaka, your time has come!

As you can see, Viz Media and Manga Plus have posted the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man to read. This update marks the series' 100th chapter which is quite an accomplishment for any manga. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is hopefully celebrating the milestone, and chapter 100 marks just one of many, many more releases to come.

For those curious, well – we can tell you that Denji has yet to reappear in Chainsaw Man even with this latest chapter. The series' titular devil is still missing in action, but the same cannot be said for the War Devil. This new chapter checks in on Mitaka as she being working with her club to hunt devils all while coping with Bucky's unceremonious death. But in the end, it seems like Mitaka manages to come out of the ordeal with a new friend. The question is whether or not the girl's classmate will live long enough to see their blossoming friendship through...

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Producer Reveals How Anime Was Decided | Chainsaw Man Producer Shares Why the Anime Passed on Production Committees | Chainsaw Man Studio Shares How Involved the Series Creator Is

Want to know more about Chainsaw Man? You can check out the series' official description below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think of Chainsaw Man part two so far? Are you liking the addition of the War Devil? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.