Chainsaw Man Producer Explains How the Anime's Order Came About

Chainsaw Man is revving up to make its full anime adaptation debut later this year, and the producer behind the new anime explained how the order for the new series came about in the first place. Fans were surprised to find out when series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto brought the first part of the manga to an end that it would be branching out with full anime adaptation next. There are still many more questions fans have left about how the series will turn out in the end, but it turns out the order for the series came about in quite the surprising way as well.

The team behind Chainsaw Man's anime spoke about the production of the upcoming series during a special panel for it at Anime Expo earlier this month (of which ComicBook.com was in attendance), and it turns out that the order for the anime came through not the usual channels, but from the team at MAPPA taking such an interest in the manga since it first hit shelves in Japan that they actually approached Shueisha with the pitch of them taking on the new adaptation. As fans know at this point, Shueisha definitely took them up on their offer.

Executive director and management director at MAPPA, Makoto Kimura, opened up about how they first approached Chainsaw Man's manga, and explained that they began looking at the series as a small group at the studio. Seeing it hit shelves, they wanted to bring the series to a full anime. Wanting to work without a production committee (which is how adaptations and other projects are usually chosen and produced by various studios), MAPPA wanted to approach the project on their own. In fact, they approach Shueisha with their ideas and the publisher was fine with it.

Fans have yet to see any more footage from Chainsaw Man's anime since it was first announced to be in production, but that's gearing up to change soon as the anime will be coming to Crunchyroll Expo where fans are being teased with some new footage. There's no concrete release date either, but the series will be streaming with Crunchyroll when it launches overseas later this year.