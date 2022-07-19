Chainsaw Man Team Reveals How Involved Tatsuki Fujimoto Is With the Anime

When it comes to anime, there are few series more anticipated than Chainsaw Man. The series is slated to go live this fall thanks to MAPPA and the studio's talented staff. Of course, the series creator is also doing their part in bringing Chainsaw Man to life, and now the anime team is discussing how involved Tatsuki Fujimoto really is.

The update comes from one of the anime's producers Makoto Kimura. The artist was one of several from MAPPA Studio who appeared at Anime Expo to discuss Chainsaw Man with fans. It was there the producer said Fujimoto is definitely involved in the anime, and they are overseeing just about every part of it.

According to Kimura, Fujimoto has been keeping up with anime since it was in development at MAPPA. The studio has kept in close contact with the creator all throughout development and into production. And for Kimura, the producer says it was important to him to keep Fujimoto onboard as a way to ensure his vision for Chainsaw Man was done justice on screen.

As you can imagine, fans are happy to hear Chainsaw Man will keep Fujimoto nearby for advice. There is no one in this world who knows Denji like the artist, and MAPPA has that expertise at its fingertips. It is hard to imagine the show taking any missteps if Fujimoto is around to keep the show on track. And given the studio's track record, MAPPA has a surefire hit on its hands.

What do you make of this latest Chainsaw Man update? Are you excited for the series to make its way to television? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.