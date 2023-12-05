Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Strikes Out With an Unforgivable Death

Chainsaw Man is never one to go easy on its stars. From Power to Denji and Asa, the series has put its leads through seven kinds of hell. These days, Denji is back on the board as Chainsaw Man part two is desperate to sharpen his spirit. And this week, the manga made its mission to break Denji clear as chapter 150 ushered in an awful death.

So be warned! There are major spoilers below for Chainsaw Man chapter 150 below. Read with caution.

If you are caught up with Chainsaw Man, then you will know what's going on with Denji these days. He has been pressured into living a normal life in hopes, but his desire to act as Chainsaw Man has only grown since. All the while, the world has now turned its back on Chainsaw Man thanks to a ploy by the Famine Devil. A group of familiar hybrids are now desperate to get Denji back on the battlefield, so Barem Bridge decides to push Denji's resolve.

And how does he do that? He sets fire to Denji's apartment with Nayuta to take his home away... and kill his pets to boot.

Yes, all of Nayuta's beloved dogs were set ablaze in the arson set by Barem. The villain, who you may know best as the Flamethrower Devil, decided to light the fire in hopes of setting one within Denji.

"If you're going to burn someone, it's got to be family," Barem tells a distraught Denji. "I figured killing Asa Mitaka wouldn't fire you up that much. You barely know here, after all. Plus, cats and dogs seemed more flammable, you know?"

Obviously, Barem is a downright psychotic threat, and his push against Denji seems to be working. Our hero came close to unleashing his devil at the end of chapter 150, but another threat gets in his way. If Barem and the hybrids keep up their attack, Denji will be forced to transform, and the power balance of Chainsaw Man will be upended once more.

What do you think about this Chainsaw Man cliffhanger...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!