Chainsaw Man Ushers in Katana Man's Surprising Comeback

Chainsaw Man has a large cast of devils on hand. From Denji to Asa, the manga has a tight focus on a few hybrids these days, and now it seems another one has moved to center stage. After a long break, Chainsaw Man has put Katana Man back into play, and it seems the hybrid has a major mission to complete.

The whole truth came out in Chainsaw Man chapter 160 as we met up with Asa and Fami. The two girls are making their way through the Tokyo Devil Detention Center in search of Denji. Last week, the pair were stopped back by a public safety officer determined to kill them, and it seems he brought Katana to the fight.

Of course, the return of Katana Man was bound to happen. We got teases of the character's return back in chapter 144, and now the cliffhanger has come to light. Katana Man is retaking center stage, and he is now siding with Asa in order to fight Chainsaw Man.

Instead of fighting for the public safety commission, Katana Man joins with Yoru and Asa after they promise he will get to fight Chainsaw Man. Katana Man says his heart is still beating because of his need to kill the devil. Of course, Asa doesn't want Denji dead, but she sees his alter ego as Chainsaw Man as separate from him. She is fine with Chainsaw Man dying so long as Denji is fine. But as for how that plan will go, well – we won't find out for some time.

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man, you can find the manga on the Shonen Jump app. As for the anime, Chainsaw Man season one is now streaming, and MAPPA Studios is working on its first film. So for those wanting more info on Chainsaw Man, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the "Chainsaw Devil" Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the "Chainsaw Man": the owner of the Devil's heart."

