Chainsaw Man Brings the Guillotine Devil to Life

Denji's life wasn't hitting its highs for long, despite Chainsaw Man becoming a household name thanks to the shonen protagonist's "heroics." With the Chainsaw Devil finding himself between a rock and a hard place, it's up to Denji's allies to find a way to spring him loose. While the series has injected terrifying and mind-bending devils in its past, readers have never seen something that quite looks like the Guillotine Devil in Chainsaw Man, or perhaps in all of anime.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, Chapter 158, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Now that Denji has become a prisoner of the Japanese government, Asa Mitaka the War Devil and Famine of Four Horsemen fame are trying to spring him loose. Famine's plan is to see Denji and Asa gain some serious strength to one day fight the Death Devil, but the War Devil still needs a little help from her friend in their current predicament. When faced with a gaggle of armed guards, Famine unveils the Guillotine Devil but it isn't what many were expecting from such a creature.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The Guillotine Devil Arrives, Feathers And All

Each devil gains its strength from how much humanity fears the object or item they are associated with. With Famine unleashing the Guillotine Devil, she commands it to take out the armed guards before them, but gives her unexpected results in the process. Instead of carving the men to pieces, the Guillotine Devil instead cuts all their clothing and guns.

In seeing the terrible results, Asa asks Famine what went wrong with this new devil, with the member of the Four Horsemen sharing what's up, "The devils that I summon with my power are weak. They can't use their full strength. Plus, it has restrictions. I try not to use it much."

What makes the Guillotine Devil so disturbing isn't just the guillotine and the bones that make up the creature, but the living pigeon head atop said guillotine. We have yet to see what the full power of this devil is, though if it's as strong as it is creepy, it will be quite the powerhouse.

Is the Guillotine Devil the creepiest devil to date in the bloody manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.