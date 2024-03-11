Scientists Compare Newly Found Ancient Predator to Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man is one of the most terrifying threats in anime. Thanks to creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, the hybrid devil has earned a spot on anime's list of bloodiest fighters. For years now, Denji has wielded the power of Chainsaw Man like none other, and he's become a top predator. Now, a new report in the journal Cretaceous Research reveals Chainsaw Man has real-world origins, and the comparison is striking.

The note comes from Dr. Nick Longrich, the lead author behind a new entry to the Cretaceous Research journal. Taking to his personal blog, the academic recounted his in-depth experience with an ancient predator. They were part of a team that excavated an unseen predator from millennia ago, and Longrich couldn't help but make a comparison to Chainsaw Man when describing the fossil.

"It's pretty freakish-looking; a cruel and nightmarish-looking animal," Dr Longrich, a senior lecturer at The University of Bath, shared. "Looking at the skull and teeth, I can't help but think of the series Chainsaw Man. This mosasasur is positively demonic. I actually had an idea for a genus name that would allude to this otherworldly appearance."

According to Longrich, the team discovered the creature in Morocco. The group found a meter-long skull that dates back 66 million years ago. Never seen before by man, the skull fragments suggest an eight-foot predator once swam in the ocean with long narrow jaw with many sharp interlocking teeth. When attacking the prey, the teeth would grind food like a chainsaw, and Longrich made sure to note that in his personal blog.

As for the name of this monster, no – it has nothing to do with the Chainsaw Man anime. The team ended up naming the beast Khinjaria Acuta. The name references the Arabic word for dagger as well as the Latin word for sharp. Clearly, the name works for this terrifying predator given all its teeth. Now, the question is whether a devil inspired by the Khinjaria Acuta could take down Denji...!

What do you think about this latest marine discovery? Do you see the Chainsaw Man comparison? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!