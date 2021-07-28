Chainsaw Man Fan Goes Viral For Sharing Hilarious Cosplay Struggles

✖

One Chainsaw Man fan has gone viral for sharing their hilarious struggles with bringing the series to life through cosplay! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series has been picking up quite a bit of steam since its initial run came to an end with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year. Fans were drawn to not only the wild situations Denji and his allies found themselves in, but Fujimoto's increasingly unique designs for each of the series' human and devil characters. They have a tendency to be so elaborate and otherworldly that bringing them to life is pretty tough unsurprisingly.

This starts all with Denji himself. Because while his human form is understated, it all cuts loose when he becomes the Chainsaw Man. This form sprouts a chainsaw from his arms and head, and the helmet hilariously doesn't come with any way to look through it. While it's fine in the series because that's not something the wild world of Chainsaw Man has to address, it's something fans like @artb0i on Twitter noted that they struggle with through cosplay! His video has gone viral for showing just how hard it is to see through that devil's head:

The things we do for cosplay pic.twitter.com/9vmCu8AUlG — artb0i(he/him) CHAINSAW MAN (@artb0i) July 1, 2021

Fujimoto's manga might have ended its run last year, but it came with the announcement that a second part of the series is currently in the works for a release some time in the future. This new part will be releasing in another Shueisha magazine, and has been teased to deal with Denji's new life of balancing school with his duties as the Chainsaw Man and watching over the new Control Devil following Makima. There's no release window or date set for this new entry yet, however.

This second part of Chainsaw Man's manga might be a bit away from its release, but there's still much to look forward to from the franchise as a whole. Chainsaw Man will be branching out with its own anime adaptation from Studio MAPPA, and recently debuted the first teaser trailer for the project that's already taken off with fans. It's clear that this series is going to get even bigger, and inspire even more cosplay, so hopefully the next part gives Denji's Chainsaw Man form some eye holes.

What did you think of Chainsaw Man's first manga run last year? What are some of your favorite Devil designs in the series?