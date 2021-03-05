Chainsaw Man Creator Shares Mysterious Teaser for Part 2

✖

Chainsaw Man's creator has shared a mysterious teaser for Part 2 of the series! Chainsaw Man quickly took over the imaginations of readers during its run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Each week seemed to reveal even wilder situations and plot twists, and they were quickly overshadowed by even bigger moments in the next week. The series continued to be a huge surprise right up until it announced it was going to end its run with Shonen Jump. As one final swerve, the series revealed it had simply brought its first part to an end.

Rather than completely come to an end, it was announced that Chainsaw Man would be continuing with a second part in one of Shueisha's other magazines. It's currently unknown as to when this second part will begin its serialization, and even less is known about what this second part will entail. As a way to tease what's to come, series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto recently released a mysterious teaser visual for this next phase of the series. Check it out below:

At the end of Chainsaw Man's first arc, Denji was tasked with keeping an eye on the new Control Devil that had been born after Makima's defeat. Not much is known about this young new character, but in this first teaser we see how Denji's taking care of her while someone mysterious grabs his attention. This could be a peek at a new main female character coming in the second part of the series. But Denji's going to have to balance quite a lot.

The second part has been teased as one where Denji's going to have to balance his new school life with his role as Chainsaw Man, and this teaser image already showcases the multiple things vying for his attention in the sequel series. But what do you think of this first look at Chainsaw Man's next part? Excited for the new anime series coming our way soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!