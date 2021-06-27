Chainsaw Man Trailer Speeds Over Impressive Views Milestone

The debut trailer for Chainsaw Man's upcoming anime adaptation has sped through an impressive milestone in terms of views! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series had grown into one of the most popular action series to run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year, and seems to have only gained even more notoriety following the end of its run in the magazine. Heating things up was the announcement that the series would finally be getting an official anime adaptation from Studio MAPPA (the studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan's final season), and now fans have finally gotten their first look at this debut.

Studio MAPPA held a special live event to celebrate their tenth anniversary, and the headlining project of this event was their upcoming Chainsaw Man anime. This meant that the first official teaser trailer for the series has made its debut, and although it had initially premiered in the very late night, early hours of Sunday, June 27th, the trailer has already crossed over two million views in just a little over 12 hours since its debut. The hype is real, and you can check out the trailer for yourself in the video above!

(Photo: MAPPA)

Not only was the debut trailer a result of weeks of hype considering its premiere had been advertised weeks in advance, but the trailer itself has seemed to catch fire with fans as they have given their stamp of approval already. The minute long teaser trailer has quite a bit to chew on as it shows off several significant moments from Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series, and teases some of the huge battles that we'll get to see in action when the anime finally premieres.

Unfortunately, there has still yet to be a release date or window set for Chainsaw Man's anime debut just yet. MAPPA did confirm the first additions to the anime's staff such as Black Clover and Jujutsu Kaisen episode director Ryu Nakayama at the helm, but other details such as potential voice cast are still being kept hidden as of this writing. Until then, this trailer is liking to go far beyond its current two million views mark.

If you wanted to check out Chainsaw Man's manga before the anime and before the manga returns for a second part, you can currently find the series with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library! But what do you think? How did you like Chainsaw Man's debut trailer? What are you most excited to see in the upcoming anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!