Chainsaw Man Manga Wraps First Arc and Will Continue with a Second Soon

✖

If you weren't looking forward to the end of Chainsaw Man, you should know you were not alone in that feeling. It was made clear earlier this month that Chainsaw Man was coming to a close, and its last chapter was expected to debut today. Of course, that did happen as planned, but fans weren't told one important detail about the finale. It turns out there is more Chainsaw Man to come as this final chapter simply ends the manga's first arc.

According to the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, Tatsuki Fujimoto is far from finished with Chainsaw Man. The creator has another arc to explore now that the manga's first part has ended. The 'Public Safety' arc has closed at long last, and a second part will debut before too long.

(Photo: Weekly Shonen Jump)

This second arc will have a new home, however. Chainsaw Man is moving from Weekly Shonen Jump to the Shonen Jump+ app. At this time, there is no word on when this second arc will start, but fans are eager to see what will happen in this new chapter.

This was not the only big announcement made about Chainsaw Man today. The manga's continuation was a great surprise, and it was joined by word that the series has been picked up for an anime adaptation. Chainsaw Man is working on an adaptation under MAPPA, so you can see why fans are hyped about the news. This action-packed series has begged for an anime for awhile now, and MAPPA is the perfect studio to bring its aesthetic to life.

If you want to prepare for the upcoming anime or manga continuation, Viz Media has the perfect way for you to binge Chainsaw Man. It has all of the manga available in its digital vault. You can also read up on its synopsis below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man — Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think about this big update? Are you ready for more Chainsaw Man? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - ANN