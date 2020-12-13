Chainsaw Man Officially Announces Anime with Epic Poster

✖

The time has finally come for one of the best manga at Shonen Jump to make the jump to TV. The past year has seen a few hit series under the publisher make a turn to television, but fans were quick to note the absence of one popular story. But in the face of Chainsaw Man's first finale, the series is ready to hit the small screen with an anime adaptation of its own!

It wasn't long ago the official announcement for Chainsaw Man went live. Shonen Jump hit up fans on Twitter to let netizens know the recent rumors were true. The big announcement coincides with the debut of Weekly Shonen Jump's new issue.

【Official Announcement!】

Chainsaw Man will get an anime adaptation! (Studio: MAPPA) And here is a Teaser Visual! ✨More: https://t.co/p4fboNFzvJ pic.twitter.com/zlyonMsnxm — AnimeTV チェーン🎅 (@animetv_jp) December 13, 2020

According to the announcement, Chainsaw Man is getting its own anime, and MAPPA will be overseeing production as rumored. This means the studio is undertaking yet another project in its packed year. After all, MAPPA got fans hyped in 2020 with its work on The God of High School. It has continued that streak with Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen, so Chainsaw Man will only continue the studio's hot streak.

As you can see above, a key visual was shown for Chainsaw Man's anime. The gritty poster shows the series' titular character in all of his bloody glory. The teaser captures the gore fans see regularly in the series, and fans are loving this stylistic take on Chainsaw Man in action.

This big anime is expected to drop next y year, but an official release date has yet to be announced. But if you want to catch up on the series, you can use Viz Media's digital vault as it contains all of Chainsaw Man's chapters to date!

What do you make of this report? Do you have faith in a Chainsaw Man adaptation...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.