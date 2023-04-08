Chainsaw Man Creator Recommends Hell's Paradise

Studio MAPPA has a full plate in 2023 when it comes to its numerous anime projects. While the production house is currently working on the likes of Vinland Saga and the final episode of Attack on Titan, this summer will also see Jujutsu Kaisen season two's release. MAPPA has made waves most recently thanks to its new spring anime series, Hell's Paradise, as the creator of another of the studio's big anime franchises, Chainsaw Man, has taken the opportunity to express their love for the tale of Gabimaru the Hollow.

At present, the Chainsaw Man anime has yet to confirm that a second season is in production, though considering the popularity that the television series received as one of the biggest new anime adaptations of 2022, it might only be a matter of time until MAPPA confirms Denji's return. The Hell's Paradise anime recently released its first episode, taking fans into the bloody world of Gabimaru the Hollow as both himself and other criminals are set to explore a terrifying island that is filled with creatures that would seem ripped straight from a Junji Ito story. With both Hell's Paradise and Chainsaw Man featuring bloody battles and creepy monsters, it should come as no surprise that mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto has grown fond of Gabimaru.

Chainsaw Man's Paradise

Ironically enough, both Chainsaw Man and Hell's Paradise both made their debut as manga series in 2018. However, while the story of Denji has continued with Tatsuki Fujimoto penning a second storyline featuring the War Devil, mangaka Yuji Kaku brought Gabimaru The Hollow's story to an end in 2021. Despite this fact, Hell's Paradise will certainly have enough material to warrant additional seasons should its anime gain enough of a following.

地獄楽の読み切りが面白かったのでオススメです。 — ながやま こはる (@nagayama_koharu) April 8, 2023

Fujimoto's translated recommendation reads as "I recommend reading Hell's Paradise because it was interesting." Gibamaru, following the first episode of Hell's Paradise, has yet to make it to the cursed island for which he is bound, but fans have been able to see a bit of the horror that is present in this locale. With both this new series and Chainsaw Man, Studio MAPPA has had the opportunity to animate some seriously disturbing monsters on the small screen.

Would you like to see a Gabimaru/Denji brawl? Which of the two bloody supernatural series do you prefer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVCOmedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of Chainsaw Man and Hell's Paradise.